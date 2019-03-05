North Korean leader returns home after failed nuclear summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned home after travelling two-and-a-half days by train from Vietnam, where his high-stakes nuclear summit with US President Donald Trump ended without any agreement.

The summit broke down mainly because of disputes over the extent of sanctions relief the North could win in return for its nuclear disarmament steps.

Both Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the summit's breakdown, but neither side says they would pull out of diplomacy.

The crowd welcoming Mr Kim at Pyongyang's railway station gave shouts of joy upon his return, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

He received a salute from the head of the army's honour guard and was presented with flowers from children.

READ MORE: Thousands surround Albanian parliament to demand new elections

The report briefly mentioned Mr Kim's summit with Mr Trump but did not say the meeting failed to produce any agreement.

After his summit with Mr Trump, Mr Kim had a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

It was the first Vietnam visit by a North Korean leader since his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung went in 1964.

The Hanoi summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim followed their meeting in Singapore last June that ended with Mr Kim's vaguely worded promise to work towards "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

PA