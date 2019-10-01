News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume this weekend

North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume this weekend
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 10:49 AM

A senior North Korean diplomat has said Pyongyang and the US have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations on Saturday after a months-long stalemate over withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament.

First vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement that North Korea and the US will have a preliminary contact on Friday before holding working-level talks on Saturday.

Mr Choe expressed optimism over the outcome of the meeting but did not say where it would take place.

- Press Association

More on this topic

North Korea welcomes Trump’s call for ‘new method’ in talksNorth Korea welcomes Trump’s call for ‘new method’ in talks

North Korea fires projectiles after offering talks with USNorth Korea fires projectiles after offering talks with US

North Korea says it is willing to resume nuclear talks with USNorth Korea says it is willing to resume nuclear talks with US

North Korea tests new ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcherNorth Korea tests new ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcher

Donald TrumpKim Jong-unTOPIC: North Korea

More in this Section

You’re good-looking: Ukrainian leader woos Tom CruiseYou’re good-looking: Ukrainian leader woos Tom Cruise

Boris Johnson warns of ‘hard yards’ as he prepares to submit Brexit plansBoris Johnson warns of ‘hard yards’ as he prepares to submit Brexit plans

Johnson: Allegations about my personal conduct only surfaced because of BrexitJohnson: Allegations about my personal conduct only surfaced because of Brexit

Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respectAngry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect


Lifestyle

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall.Why it’s worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »