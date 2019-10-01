North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume this weekend

A senior North Korean diplomat has said Pyongyang and the US have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations on Saturday after a months-long stalemate over withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament.

First vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement that North Korea and the US will have a preliminary contact on Friday before holding working-level talks on Saturday.

Mr Choe expressed optimism over the outcome of the meeting but did not say where it would take place.

- Press Association