North Korea fires unidentified projectile, claims South

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile from its western area, according to the South Korean military.

It is thought to be the second such launch in the past five days.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff had no other immediate details of the Thursday afternoon launch.

The launch came hours after the North through its state media described its earlier firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile on Saturday as a regular and defensive military exercise and ridiculed South Korea for criticising the launches.

- Press Association