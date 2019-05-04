NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

North Korea fires several short-range projectiles into sea

Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 07:27 AM

North Korea has fired several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea’s military has bolstered its surveillance in case there are additional weapons launches, and South Korean and US authorities are analysing the details.

If it is confirmed that the North fired banned ballistic missiles, it would be the first such launch since the North’s November 2017 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

That year saw a string of increasingly powerful weapons tests from the North and a belligerent response from US president Donald Trump that had many in the region fearing war.

The South initially reported on Saturday that a single missile was fired, but later issued a statement that said “several projectiles” had been launched and that they flew up to 125 miles before splashing into the sea toward the north-east.

People watch a TV showing file footage of North Korea’s missiles during a military parade in Pyongyang (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Experts say the North may increase these sorts of low-level provocations to apply pressure on the United States to agree to reduce crushing international sanctions.

The launch comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the North’s pursuit of nuclear bombs that can accurately target the US mainland.

The North probably has viable shorter-range nuclear-armed missiles but still needs more tests to perfect its longer-range weapons, according to outside analysts.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the United States was aware of North Korea’s actions and would continue to monitor the situation.

North Korea wants widespread sanctions relief in return for disarmament moves that the United States has rejected as insufficient.

We are aware of North Korea's actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary.

In a sign of Pyongyang’s growing frustration, it has recently demanded that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be removed from nuclear negotiations and criticised national security adviser John Bolton.

North Korea said last month that it had tested a new type of unspecified “tactical guided weapon”.

During the diplomacy that followed the North’s weapons tests of 2017, Mr Kim said that the North would not test nuclear devices or ICBMs.

These short-range projectiles do not appear to violate that self-imposed moratorium, and may instead be a way to register Mr Kim’s displeasure with Washington without having the diplomacy collapse.

The South’s presidential Blue House had no immediate comment on the launches.

The country’s liberal president, Moon Jae-in, has doggedly pursued engagement with the North and is seen as a driving force behind the two summits between Mr Trump and Mr Kim.

Japan’s Defence Ministry said the projectiles were not a security threat and did not reach anywhere near the country’s coast.

Japan will likely avoid any harsh response as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to secure his own summit with Mr Kim.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Vietnamese woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing back home after prison release

Woman who stood trial over death of Kim Jong Un’s half brother freed from jail

Carmaker Daimler baffled as to how North Korea’s Kim got limousines

Russia says North Korea needs security guarantee if it is to denuclearise

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpKim Jong-unNorth KoreaSouth Korean Joint Chiefs of StaffWhite House

More in this Section

Tories seek Labour help to break Brexit deadlock after local election drubbing

Democrats threaten US attorney general with contempt over Mueller report

May accuses Sturgeon of using Brexit ‘for one thing only – independence’

Trump and Putin discuss nuclear weapons and Mueller report


Lifestyle

Few standouts on 18-track Vampire Weekend album

As Alexa Chung launches on YouTube: 5 of the best fashion channels to follow

Easy ways to an eco-friendly bathroom

What we learned at Music Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »