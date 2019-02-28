North Korea disputes Trump account of summit collapse

North Korea has disputed Donald Trump’s account of why the summit between the US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed.

North Korea’s foreign minister says the North demanded only partial sanctions relief in exchange for closing its main nuclear complex, and that the discussions collapsed after the US demanded further disarmament steps.

Ri Yong Ho’s comments during an abruptly scheduled news conference in Hanoi on Friday contradicted the explanation by President Trump, who hours earlier told reporters that the North had demanded a full removal of sanctions in exchange for shuttering the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

Mr Ri says the North was also ready to offer in writing a permanent halt of the country’s nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and that Washington wasted an opportunity that “may not come again”.

He says the North’s position would not change even if the United States offers to resume another round of dialogue.

- Press Association