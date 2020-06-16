News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

North Korea confirms destruction of inter-Korean liaison office

North Korea confirms destruction of inter-Korean liaison office
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 09:41 AM

North Korea has confirmed it destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office, as it increased the pressure on South Korea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the North had destroyed the office to correspond with the “mindset of the enraged people to surely force human scum, and those who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes”.

This was an apparent reference to North Korean defectors who for years have floated anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea (AP)
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea (AP)

The news agency said the office was “tragically ruined with a terrific explosion”.

Seoul’s unification ministry said the building in the North Korean border town of Kaesong was destroyed at 2.49pm local time (6.49am BST).

Photos from the Yonhap News Agency showed smoke rising from what appeared to be a complex of buildings. The agency said the area was part of a now-closed industrial park where the liaison office was located.

The North, which has a long track record of putting pressure on South Korea when it fails to extract concessions from the US, has repeatedly criticised the South in recent weeks over declining bilateral relations and its inability to stop the leafleting by defectors and activists.

The detonation of the office came hours after the North’s military threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under inter-Korean peace agreements, which experts say could create security threats for the South along its land and sea borders.

READ MORE

Man shot in US during protest over Spanish conqueror’s statue

More on this topic

South Korea calls urgent meeting after threats from Kim’s sisterSouth Korea calls urgent meeting after threats from Kim’s sister

North Korea tells South to stop ‘nonsensical’ talk about denuclearisationNorth Korea tells South to stop ‘nonsensical’ talk about denuclearisation

Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery, South Korean officials claimKim Jong Un did not undergo surgery, South Korean officials claim

North Korean leader ‘appears in public’ after rumours of poor healthNorth Korean leader ‘appears in public’ after rumours of poor health


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

North KoreaSouth KoreaTOPIC: North Korea

More in this Section

British police call for ban on protests amid Covid-19 threatBritish police call for ban on protests amid Covid-19 threat

American given 16-year jail term in Russia on spying chargesAmerican given 16-year jail term in Russia on spying charges

Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’

China braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh casesChina braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh cases


Lifestyle

It is rare that a wine captures the public imagination and achieves cult status, like a handbag or a pair of trainers. Cloudy Bay did it and it was on such strict allocation in the 1990s that off-licences were lucky to receive 12 bottles per year.Wine with Leslie: A wine with a lot to shout about

An image from Day of the Straws.Cholera to Covid: Fake news and deadly diseases

Eoghan O'Sullivan looks at the best-of-the-best from the Peabody awards, and Second Captain's eagerly-awaited investigative seriesPodcast Corner: Slow Burn's return and Peabody award-winners

Hector Ó Heochagáin recalls JR Ewing, National Geographic and his love of heavy metal.Culture That Made Me: Hector Ó Heochagáin on Dallas, Nirvana and National Geographic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »