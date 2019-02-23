NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
North Korea confirm Kim Jong Un on route to second summit with Donald Trump

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 10:28 PM

North Korea has confirmed that leader Kim Jong Un is on a train to Vietnam for his second summit with US President Donald Trump.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, who has been a key negotiator in talks with the US, and Kim Yo Jong, the leader's sister.

Late Saturday, an Associated Press reporter saw a train similar to one used in the past by Kim cross into the Chinese border city of Dandong via a bridge.

The Trump-Kim meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.

Their first summit last June in Singapore ended without substantive agreements on the North's nuclear disarmament and triggered a months-long stalemate in negotiations.

PA

