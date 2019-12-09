News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
North Korea calls Trump a ‘thoughtless and sneaky old man’ after tweets

By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 10:19 AM

North Korea has insulted US President Donald Trump again, calling him a “thoughtless and sneaky old man”.

The comments came after Mr Trump tweeted that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would not want to abandon a special relationship between the two leaders and affect the American presidential election by resuming hostile acts.

A senior North Korean official, former nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol, said in a statement that his country would not cave in to US pressure because it has nothing to lose.

He accused the Trump administration of attempting to buy time ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un for Washington to salvage nuclear talks.

Nuclear negotiations faltered after a February summit between Mr Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam broke down when the US side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Mr Kim has said North Korea will seek a “new way” if the US maintains its sanctions and pressure, and issued the deadline for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal.

