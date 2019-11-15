News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
North Korea calls Joe Biden a ‘rabid dog’ for insulting its dignity

By Press Association
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 06:59 AM

North Korea has called former US Vice President Joe Biden a “rabid dog” that “must be beaten to death with a stick” in its latest swipe against foreign and political leaders it sees as hostile to its leadership.

The commentary published by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the US presidential hopeful “reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity” of the North’s supreme leadership and deserves “merciless punishment”.

North Korea often unleashes crude insults against foreign leaders and politicians over what it sees as slanderous remarks towards its leadership.

Mr Biden has repeatedly lamented President Donald Trump’s embrace of authoritarian foreign leaders

