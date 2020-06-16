North Korea blows up liaison office as tensions rise

South Korean officials said North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the border between the two countries.

Seoul’s unification ministry said the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong took place at 2.49pm (6.49am BST).

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building as it stepped up its rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.

Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to US-led sanctions.

North Korea’s military on Tuesday threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under inter-Korean peace agreements as the country continued to dial up pressure on rival South Korea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the US.

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said it is reviewing a ruling party recommendation to advance into unspecified border areas that had been demilitarised under agreements with the South, which would “turn the front line into a fortress”.