News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

North Korea blows up liaison office as tensions rise

North Korea blows up liaison office as tensions rise
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 08:12 AM

South Korean officials said North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the border between the two countries.

Seoul’s unification ministry said the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong took place at 2.49pm (6.49am BST).

North Korea had earlier threatened to demolish the building as it stepped up its rhetoric over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.

Some experts say North Korea is expressing its frustration because Seoul is unable to resume joint economic projects due to US-led sanctions.

North Korea’s military on Tuesday threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under inter-Korean peace agreements as the country continued to dial up pressure on rival South Korea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the US.

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said it is reviewing a ruling party recommendation to advance into unspecified border areas that had been demilitarised under agreements with the South, which would “turn the front line into a fortress”.

READ MORE

North Korea’s military threatens to re-enter demilitarised areas


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

North KoreaSouth Korea

More in this Section

Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’Europe’s borders reopen for ‘summer unlike any other’

China braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh casesChina braced for coronavirus resurgence amid fresh cases

Two statues of James Cook vandalised in SydneyTwo statues of James Cook vandalised in Sydney

Atlanta police release video of fatal shooting of black manAtlanta police release video of fatal shooting of black man


Lifestyle

It is rare that a wine captures the public imagination and achieves cult status, like a handbag or a pair of trainers. Cloudy Bay did it and it was on such strict allocation in the 1990s that off-licences were lucky to receive 12 bottles per year.Wine with Leslie: A wine with a lot to shout about

An image from Day of the Straws.Cholera to Covid: Fake news and deadly diseases

Eoghan O'Sullivan looks at the best-of-the-best from the Peabody awards, and Second Captain's eagerly-awaited investigative seriesPodcast Corner: Slow Burn's return and Peabody award-winners

Hector Ó Heochagáin recalls JR Ewing, National Geographic and his love of heavy metal.Culture That Made Me: Hector Ó Heochagáin on Dallas, Nirvana and National Geographic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »