North Korea and US ‘in talks to set up third Trump-Kim summit’

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 08:26 AM

North Korean and US officials are holding behind-the-scenes talks to set up a third summit between the countries’ leaders, according to South Korea’s president.

The comments by Moon Jae-in come amid brightened prospects for the resumption of US-North Korea diplomacy after President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently exchanged personal letters.

Their second summit in Hanoi in February collapsed without agreement.

Mr Moon defended those talks, saying he did not see them as a failure because they allowed both sides to air their positions.

