News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

North Korea accuses released Australian student of spying

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 01:57 PM

North Korea has accused an Australian student who was released by the country after being detained for a week of spreading anti-Pyongyang propaganda and engaging in espionage by providing photos and other material to media outlets.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, said the North deported Alek Sigley on Thursday after he pleaded for forgiveness over his activities, which the agency said infringed on North Korea’s sovereignty.

Mr Sigley arrived in Tokyo on Thursday after telling reporters he was in “very good” condition, but without saying what happened to him.

He honestly admitted his spying acts of systematically collecting and offering data about the domestic situation of the DPRK and repeatedly asked for pardon

He had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in the North Korean capital before disappearing from social media contact with family and friends.

KCNA said Mr Sigley, who was caught “red-handed” by a “relevant institution” of the North on June 25, had abused his status as a student by “combing” through Pyongyang and providing photos and other information to sites such as NK News and other “anti-DPRK” media.

The news agency said the North expelled Mr Sigley out of “humanitarian leniency”.

It said: “He honestly admitted his spying acts of systematically collecting and offering data about the domestic situation of the DPRK and repeatedly asked for pardon, apologising for encroachment upon the sovereignty of the DPRK.”

The North had not previously commented on Mr Sigley.

Following his release, Mr Sigley said he was ‘good’, but did not discuss his detainment (Emily Wang/AP)
Following his release, Mr Sigley said he was ‘good’, but did not discuss his detainment (Emily Wang/AP)

He was released by North Korea following intervention by Swedish diplomats.

During his time in North Korea, Mr Sigley often shared details about his life in Pyongyang through social media and the website of his travel agency, Tongil Tours.

He frequently challenged negative outside perceptions about the North and at times boasted about the extraordinary freedom he had as one of the few foreign students living there.

He also wrote essays that appeared in the Western media, including NK News, although none of them seemed outwardly critical about the North’s government and political system.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hundreds join Trans Pride march through Dublin

Work at ESB power plant suspended after hot water discharge into River Shannon

Victoria Beckham speaks out about decision not to join Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Limited number of extra tickets released for Stevie Wonder concert

Alek SigleyAustraliaNorth Korea

More in this Section

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren unveils pay equality policies

Villages evacuated on Greek island as crews battle wildfires

Joe Biden hints at picking woman for VP role if he wins 2020 nomination

Italian airline Alitalia apologises for latest advertising campaign


Lifestyle

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: Harissa and Goat’s Cheese Buns

The Menu: The latest food news from around Ireland

The Currabinny cooks whip up delicious tomato recipes

Lindsay Woods: That high horse parked over by the barrel marked, ‘My last shred of dignity,’ is in fact mine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »