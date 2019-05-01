NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

North Carolina campus shooting leaves two dead

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 12:52 AM

Two people have been killed in a shooting on a North Carolina university campus.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown late on Tuesday afternoon, saying shots had been fired.

“Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said in an alert, referring to the school’s Kennedy building on campus.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening. They said the numbers could change.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus pavement.

The university later reported that law enforcement officers were sweeping campus buildings.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were students or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials could not be reached for immediate comment on Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.

Sam Rice, a senior on UNC Charlotte’s tennis team, told Spectrum News that he was in the library studying for a final exam when he heard people yelling “shooter, shooter”.

He said he heard police yelling for people to stay down and stay on the floor.

He was “waiting for someone to tell us everything was going to be OK”.

When people were told to leave, he ran out in his socks, running over glass on the floor.

His reaction is “just shock,” he told the television station. “It doesn’t feel real.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Revenge porn to be made a crime

More on this topic

Synagogue shooting leaves one dead during Jewish holiday

Four shot near Nipsey Hussle procession route

Employee due for dismissal fatally shoots five co-workers near Chicago

Gunman on the run after parents and three others shot dead in Louisiana

KEYWORDS

North CarolinaShootingUNC Charlotte

More in this Section

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it

All the key announcements from Facebook’s F8 conference

Farage’s Brexit Party candidate responds to IRA bomb attack questions


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »