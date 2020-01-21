News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton doesn't hold back in assessment of Bernie Sanders

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 01:24 PM

Former Democratic nominee for President of the United States Hillary Clinton has blasted the man she beat to get that nomination Bernie Sanders in a new documentary set for release in March.

The four-part Hulu series Hillary will air interviews with Mrs Clinton as well as many of the people who were around her during the 2016 election loss to Donald Trump.

In a series advertised as having no topics off limits, Mrs Clinton speaks about her husband, former President Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and how her own grasp on the most powerful political position in the world eluded her grasp.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former First Lady and Secretary of State has a quote on Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who Mrs Clinton beat to secure her party's nomination, put to her.

"'He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.' That assessment still hold," the reporter asks.

"Yes, it does," she replies candidly.

Mrs Clinton also criticised Mr Sanders' supporters online - known as the Bernie Bros - and "their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women".

Mrs Clinton also said she believes a woman could become President of the United States, citing the number of votes more than Donald Trump she got in 2016, despite losing in the Electoral College.

