News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison dies aged 88

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison dies aged 88
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 03:02 PM

Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

Her publisher Alfred A Knopf said Morrison died on Monday night at Montefiore Medical Centre in New York.

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel Prize for literature, awarded in 1993.

Toni Morrison (PA)
Toni Morrison (PA)

Then-US president Barack Obama awards author Toni Morrison with the Medal of Freedom in 2012 (AP)
Then-US president Barack Obama awards author Toni Morrison with the Medal of Freedom in 2012 (AP)

The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”

Her novel Beloved, in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nobel peace prize winners demand action against sex abuseNobel peace prize winners demand action against sex abuse

Man at centre of Nobel scandal in bid to reverse rape convictionMan at centre of Nobel scandal in bid to reverse rape conviction

Nobel Peace Prize winner urges global fight against genocideNobel Peace Prize winner urges global fight against genocide

Update: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad named Nobel Peace Prize winners Update: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad named Nobel Peace Prize winners

Toni MorrisonTOPIC: Nobel winners

More in this Section

New parents with relationship problems ‘can cause behaviour issues in children’New parents with relationship problems ‘can cause behaviour issues in children’

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

British Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smokeBritish Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smoke

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists sayOcean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say


Lifestyle

A survey of nail professionals reveals their clients’ worst mani mistakes.6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »