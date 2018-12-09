NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Nobel peace prize winners demand action against sex abuse

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 03:45 PM

One of the winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize has said the attention the award has drawn to sexual violence against women in war zones must be followed by action against the abuses.

Dr Denis Mukwege was speaking at a news conference together with Nadia Murad, from Iraq, who is sharing the nine million Swedish krona (€874,000) prize.

Dr Mukwege was honoured for his work helping sexually abused women at the hospital he founded in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

His co-winner Ms Murad, who is a Yazidi, was recognised for her advocacy for sex abuse victims after being kidnapped and raped by Islamic State militants.

Nadia Murad, left, and Dr Denis Mukwege (Heiko Junge/NTB scanpix/AP)

“What we see during armed conflicts is that women’s bodies become battlefields and this cannot be acceptable during our time,” the doctor said.

“We cannot only denounce it, we now need to act.”

- Press Association


