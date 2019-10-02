News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No plans for Rees-Mogg to ask British Queen for prorogation this weekend, source says

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 12:26 PM

A fresh decision to prorogue UK Parliament is yet to be made, it has been insisted, after a report suggested Jacob Rees-Mogg could request one from the British Queen as soon as this weekend.

Boris Johnson needs a new suspension if he is to outline his legislative programme for the next session in a Queen’s speech on the original date of October 14.

The UK Supreme Court ruled the British Prime Minister’s five-week prorogation as the Halloween Brexit deadline loomed was unlawful because it frustrated or prevented UK Parliament from its duties, in part because of its duration.

Boris Johnson needs a suspension of UK Parliament for a Queen’s Speech (David Mirzoeff/PA)

A shorter one to prepare for a Queen’s speech on the original date, however, could be feasible.

The Times UK reported today that the Commons Leader would approach the monarch as soon as this weekend to ask for another prorogation.

But a British Government source said: “Parliament will be prorogued for as many days as is needed to ready the Palace (of Westminster) for the Queen’s speech.

“The decision on proroguing has not yet been made.”

Mr Johnson spoke to the British Queen while he was in New York last week after the judges revealed their historic ruling.

Mr Johnson's official spokesman on Monday said the UK Government is “looking at the precise implications” of the Supreme Court judgment when asked about a new Queen’s speech.

With Mr Johnson having lost any semblance of a Commons majority, it is unlikely MPs would back his legislative agenda.

But it would allow him to set out his stall for an anticipated general election.

'Under no circumstances' will there be checks at or near border, says Johnson

