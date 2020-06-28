No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for third day

Nicola Sturgeon has said she feels “enormous” relief after no new coronavirus deaths were recorded in Scotland for a third day.

Covid-19 figures released on Sunday showed no new deaths of people who had tested positive within the previous 24 hours.

The total number of people who have died under the measurement remains at 2,482, unchanged from Friday.

Eight more people tested positive for the virus and 452 people are in Scottish hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases.

3 days in a row with no registered COVID deaths in Scotland. The sense of relief that I - & I’m sure all of us - feel as these numbers fall is enormous. But it’s coupled with an anxiety that we do all we can to keep COVID under control. So please follow the rules and #StaySafe https://t.co/b2XXn16BxT — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 28, 2020

There were five people in intensive care with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and eight with suspected cases.

The First Minister tweeted her response to the figures on Sunday afternoon, saying it was vital that people continued to follow the rules as the figures improved.

She said: “Three days in a row with no registered Covid deaths in Scotland. The sense of relief that I – & I’m sure all of us – feel as these numbers fall is enormous.

“But it’s coupled with an anxiety that we do all we can to keep Covid under control. So please follow the rules and #StaySafe.”