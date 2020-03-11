News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

No further action against Emiliano Sala manslaughter suspect

No further action against Emiliano Sala manslaughter suspect
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 10:19 AM

No further action will be taken against a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala, police said.

Dorset Police have ended their investigation of the 64-year-old from North Yorkshire, who was arrested on June 19 last year.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have carried out a detailed examination into the circumstances of Mr Sala’s death, this has been a complex investigation involving the examination of a large amount of evidence and in liaison with a range of organisations.

“We have worked closely with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) during our investigation and we are now able to confirm that Dorset Police will not be seeking a formal charging decision by the CPS in relation to homicide offences.”

Emiliano Sala died in January last year when the plane carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed into the Channel (PA)
Emiliano Sala died in January last year when the plane carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed into the Channel (PA)

Argentinian striker Sala, 28, was flying from Nantes in France to his new club Cardiff City when the Piper Malibu aircraft plunged into the Channel on January 21 last year.

His body was recovered but pilot David Ibbotson, 59, has not been found.

READ MORE

Australia’s High Court hears appeal from Cardinal George Pell

David IbbotsonDorset PoliceEmiliano SalaTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

I was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trialI was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trial

Nile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantineNile river cruiser passengers at centre of Covid-19 outbreak put in quarantine

Frozen food sales jump amid Covid-19 stockpiling, says Iceland bossFrozen food sales jump amid Covid-19 stockpiling, says Iceland boss

Toll of Covid-19 on children’s education revealed by UnescoToll of Covid-19 on children’s education revealed by Unesco


Lifestyle

The vogue for sideboards - traditional, vintage and edgy new designs - offers novel potential throughout the home for storage and the opportunity to channel our inner stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanSide hustle: How sideboards can transform a space

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

The Witcher did it first — but it won’t be the last. HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us is being adapted for television, with Sony’s classic tale of the zombie apocalypse coming to screens next year.Game Tech: Another game gets TV version

Barry Keoghan has a big Marvel role on the way, but he’s still happy to return home to play a tough guy in a new Irish thriller, writes Esther McCarthyBarry Keoghan's career continuing at a gallop

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »