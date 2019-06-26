News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

No evidence that Notre Dame blaze was criminal, prosecutors say

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 05:36 PM

There is no evidence from a preliminary investigation to suggest that a fire that destroyed large parts of Notre Dame Cathedral was criminal, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that several hypotheses about the cause of the April 15 blaze include a malfunctioning electrical system or a smouldering cigarette.

The prosecutor’s office announced the opening of a new investigation for “involuntary degradation by fire through manifestly deliberate violation” of security rules or simple imprudence.

The Seine river and Notre Dame cathedral (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
The Seine river and Notre Dame cathedral (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Three judges will head the probe.

The fire tore through the roof of the 13th-century cathedral, destroying the spire which toppled in flames and sections of the interior.

It has left the crippled monument, once a major tourist attraction, barricaded to the public.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Notre Dame residents urged to take blood tests amid lead pollution fears

Justin Trudeau visits fire-ravaged Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s melted roof leaves concerns over lead levels

Notre Dame fire means different things in different countries

FranceNotre DameTOPIC: Notre Dame

More in this Section

More than 5,000 turtles seized in luggage at Malaysia airport

North Korea and US ‘in talks to set up third Trump-Kim summit’

What is Gatt 24? A jargon-busting guide to the new Brexit term

Robert Mueller agrees to testify before Congressional committees


Lifestyle

Stereolab: The right band at the wrong time

Kaleidoscope: The festival that is Electric Picnic for families

The High Priestess of Punk on 40 years in showbusiness ahead of Irish gig

Orla O’Regan: ‘I treasure the way my life has turned out’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »