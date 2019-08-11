News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No end in sight for Hong Kong protests as further rallies staged

No end in sight for Hong Kong protests as further rallies staged
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 10:11 AM

Separate protests were being held in two parts of Hong Kong on Sunday, in a continuing series of demonstrations that have generally started peacefully but often ended in violent clashes with police.

A large crowd sat under umbrellas in the hot sun for a rally in Victoria Park in central Hong Kong.

Across Victoria Harbour, another group took to the streets for a march in the Sham Shui Po district in Kowloon.

Hong Kong has seen nine weeks of protests with no end in sight. The movement’s demands include the resignation of the city’s leader, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against the protesters.

Protesters march in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Protesters march in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Banners at the rally in Victoria Park read “Give Hong Kong back to us” and “Withdraw the evil law,” the latter a reference to an extradition bill that was the original spark for the protests.

Hannah Yu, an organiser, said the protest would provide a platform for people to rally peacefully. In what has become an established pattern, groups of protesters have taken over streets or besieged government buildings after largely peaceful marches and rallies earlier in the day.

“There will still be citizens going out on the streets to protest, but we cannot control them and we do not have the authority to control them,” Ms Yu said.

Police permitted the rally in Victoria Park but denied a request by organisers to also have a march in the eastern part of Hong Kong island. Police also denied permission for the march in Sham Shui Po, but protesters went ahead anyway.

- Press Association

