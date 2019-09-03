News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

No deal a ‘distinct possibility’ says Brussels as No 10 defends talks progress

No deal a ‘distinct possibility’ says Brussels as No 10 defends talks progress
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 03:58 PM

Downing Street insisted that progress is being made in talks with Brussels following claims Boris Johnson’s key aide described the process as a “sham”.

The European Union acknowledged a no-deal Brexit remained a “distinct possibility” despite intensified talks between officials from both sides.

While there was “progress on process” because of the increased tempo of meetings, there were still no “concrete” proposals from the UK side about how to resolve the Irish backstop issue, the European Commission said.

The status of the negotiations has come under intense scrutiny after the Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings described the process as “a sham” in private meetings – a claim strongly denied by Downing Street.

Gavin Barwell, who was Theresa May’s chief of staff in Number 10, said he had heard the same reports about “sham negotiations” from “multiple” government sources.

Number 10 said progress was being made in talks with the European Union, pointing to comments made by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council president Donald Tusk following meetings with the Prime Minister “which show very clearly that they are engaging in discussions with us”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We were told very firmly at the beginning that there could be no discussions, now EU leaders have said that they are willing to work with us on trying to find solutions.”

Mr Johnson’s Europe adviser David Frost has held a series of meetings in Brussels “joined by teams of officials who have expertise in all of the relevant areas” and he will be back there “later this week”.

The talks were covering a “full range of issues, which includes the Withdrawal Agreement but also the Political Declaration”.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will update Jean-Claude Juncker and the commissioners on Wednesday on “developments in London” and the talks with Mr Frost.

Mr Juncker would also report back on his conversations with Mr Johnson and the commission will also consider no-deal planning.

Asked whether Brussels now expected a no-deal Brexit as the most likely outcome, commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said: “Our working assumption is that there will be Brexit on October 31, whether it is the most likely scenario? I would say that it is a very distinct possibility, which is precisely the reason why we do launch this final call tomorrow for everyone to be prepared in case a no-deal Brexit occurs.”

She said the EU “can’t report any concrete proposals having been made” by the UK side to break the Brexit deadlock.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Boris Johnson 'ready to find ways forward' in Brexit talks with Taoiseach Leo VaradkarBoris Johnson 'ready to find ways forward' in Brexit talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Live: Tories lose Westminster majority; Boris Johnson set to meet Taoiseach in DublinLive: Tories lose Westminster majority; Boris Johnson set to meet Taoiseach in Dublin

Ex-Tory MP Phillip Lee quits to join Liberal DemocratsEx-Tory MP Phillip Lee quits to join Liberal Democrats

Corbyn ‘ready to fight election’ despite concerns over Johnson moveCorbyn ‘ready to fight election’ despite concerns over Johnson move

BrexitDominic CummingsEuropean CommissionMichel BarnierTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

European Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceXEuropean Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceX

Trump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insultsTrump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insults

Cuba Gooding Jr’s trial on groping charges is postponedCuba Gooding Jr’s trial on groping charges is postponed

Searchers hunt for Spanish Olympian missing in mountainsSearchers hunt for Spanish Olympian missing in mountains


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall reports on efforts to halt biodiversity loss to boost coastal habitats in the Cork areaCall of the wild: Boosting coastal habitats and halting biodiversity loss

But Greece doesn’t count, says Luke Rix-Standing.6 countries proving Eastern Europe is an untapped tourism goldmine

Could picky eating be damaging your child’s long-term health? A dietitian explains when parents should be worried and what to do about it.Ask an expert: How to spot when your child’s fussy eating is dangerous

The 23-year-old actor consistently shows us what modern gender-fluid dressing looks like.How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »