'No collusion, no obstruction' - Donald Trump reacts to summary of Mueller report

Special counsel Robert Mueller
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 07:58 PM

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign or its associates "conspired or coordinated" with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 election, according to a summary of his report released tonight.

Mueller did not go as far as to exonerate President Trump of obstruction of justice.

Trump reacted to the news on Twitter saying that it was "complete and total exoneration"

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said a letter from the Justice Department describing the findings "does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him".

The department sent the letter to Jerrold Nadler on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Nadler tweeted that the Justice Department "determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment".

“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence to 2016 presidential campaign,” tweeted journalist Joe Concha, quoting the letter.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders issued a statement on Twitter, calling the report a "total and complete exoneration" for President Trump.

"The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction.

"The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

Donald Trump Jnr also released a statement criticising the media for "two years of non-stop conspiracy theories".

"It's my hope that honest journalists within the media have the courage to hold these now fully debunked truthers accountable and treat them with the scorn and ridicule they deserve," he added.

