NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

No charges for ‘egg boy’ or Australian senator after spat

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 07:21 AM

Police have said they will not charge an Australian teenager or a senator for a spat in which the boy cracked an egg on the politician’s head and the man retaliated.

Victoria state police said in a statement that after reviewing footage and interviewing both participants, they had issued an official caution only to 17-year-old Will Connolly.

They said they concluded Senator Fraser Anning had acted in self-defence when he twice struck the teenager afterwards.

A censure motion was passed against Fraser Anning over his comments about last month’s New Zealand mosque shootings (Rod McGuirk/AP)

The teenager gained fame as “Egg Boy” for egging Mr Anning in Melbourne last month, after the senator controversially blamed the Christchurch mosque massacre on Muslim immigration.

Mr Anning’s colleagues in Australia’s Parliament passed a censure motion against him last week, saying his statements blaming the victims were ugly and dangerous.

READ MORE

MPs back new law telling PM to seek Article 50 extension

- Press Association

More on this topic

Australian court dismisses case brought by man who accused boss of breaking wind

Street entertainer’s didgeridoo prompts gun panic on Australian train

Wanted Briton arrested after ‘trying to flee Australia on jet ski’

Cyclone lashes remote Australian coast with wind and rain

KEYWORDS

Egg BoyFraser AnningWill Connolly

More in this Section

Brexit: Will Britain be leaving the EU on Friday?

Mother spotted on Ibiza hen party jailed over 'widespread exaggeration and lies' in €2.9m botched surgery claim

More than 100 pesticides pollute Europe’s waterways, says study

Thousands displaced by fighting for Libya's capital, says UN


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Buyers all charged up about electric driving options

Anne Tilby is going a step beyond for women’s footwear fashions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »