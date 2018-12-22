NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No border wall deal as US Senate adjourns

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 09:17 PM

The US Senate has adjourned without a deal to end a partial government shutdown as talks drag on over President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ended the rare Saturday session hours after the Senate had opened.

Talks are under way at the Capitol involving Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

But there is no resolution to the impasse, and the Senate is not scheduled to meet again until Monday — Christmas Eve — for a pro forma session.

The next full session of the Senate is now scheduled for this coming Thursday.

The partial shutdown started early on Saturday amid a stand-off over President Trump’s request for $5 billion (£4 billion)for the wall.

Democrats have refused, and are offering to keep funding at existing levels, $1.3 billion (£1 billion), for border security, but not the wall

- Press Association


Saturday, December 22, 2018

