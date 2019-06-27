News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nine injured in twin suicide attacks targeting police in Tunis

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 12:07 PM

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces have struck Tunisia's capital, injuring at least nine people.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy in Tunis shortly before 11am on Thursday, apparently targeting a police patrol.

At least five people were injured, including two officers.

A second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city at about the same time.

Four officers were hospitalised with injuries.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.

In October, a female suicide bomber struck the city centre, killing only herself.

TOPIC: Tunisia

