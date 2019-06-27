Nine injured in twin suicide attacks targeting police in Tunis

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces have struck Tunisia's capital, injuring at least nine people.
One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy in Tunis shortly before 11am on Thursday, apparently targeting a police patrol.
At least five people were injured, including two officers.
A second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city at about the same time.
Four officers were hospitalised with injuries.
Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks.
In October, a female suicide bomber struck the city centre, killing only herself.