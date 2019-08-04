News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nine dead in shooting in Ohio

By Press Association
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 09:51 AM

Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours, police said.

The suspected gunman is also dead.

Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began in the Oregon District at 1.22am local time, but that officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly”.

At least 16 others were taken to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital but could not confirm their conditions.

Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals but did not have details on how many.

The Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood near central Dayton that is home to entertainment options including bars, restaurants and cinemas.

Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded shopping area in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California.

- Press Association

