Nine dead as plane carrying parachutists crashes in Sweden

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 06:11 PM

A small plane carrying parachutists has crashed in northern Sweden soon after takeoff, killing all nine people on board.

The accident took place a little after 2pm local time on Storsandskar island.

Swedish media quoted witnesses reporting that some of the parachutists were seen trying to jump off the plane just before the crash.

Swedish airport authority Swedavia said the crashed aircraft was a GippsAero GA8 Airvan, an Australian-made single-engine plane popular with parachutists, that took off from Umea Airport.

Emergency services attend the accident site outside Umea (Samuel Pettersson/TT via AP)
The cause of the crash is not yet known.

“I can confirm that all those aboard the plane have died,” Region Vasterbotten municipality spokeswoman Gabriella Bandling said.

One witness told Swedish broadcaster SVT she heard a loud noise from above before she saw the plane going straight down and crashing into the island.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven expressed “great sadness” over the accident in a statement to Swedish news agency TT.

He sent condolences to the families of the victims and said the government would stay in close touch with officials probing the crash “as it is important to investigate the cause”.

- Press Association

