Nine dead after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 08:16 AM

Nine people on board a twin engine aircraft died after a crash on Oahu’s North Shore, officials in Hawaii said.

There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

The crash occurred near the small Dillingham Airfield, an airport on the North Shore.

The highway in front of the airport was closed in both directions.

Other details of the crash, including whether the plane was landing or taking off at the time of the crash, were not immediately known, Mr Sakahara said.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.

- Press Association

