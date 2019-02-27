NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Nigerian opposition leader rejects election results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Nigeria’s top opposition candidate has rejected the results of what he called a “sham election” and said he will be challenging the outcome in court.

The statement by Atiku Abubakar was shared by supporters on Wednesday morning, a few hours after the electoral commission declared President Muhammadu Buhari the winner of Saturday’s poll by nearly four million votes.

Mr Abubakar said he could have conceded “within seconds” if the vote had been free and fair, but he alleged there had been “manifest and premeditated malpractices” in many of Nigeria’s 36 states.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives to speaks with his supporters after the result was declared (AP)

His statement asserts that voting was suppressed in Mr Abubakar’s strongholds in the south and that states where an extremist insurgency continues had generated “much higher voter turnouts” than in peaceful states.

He also objects to the deployment of the military in some areas.

Mr Abubakar’s statement adds that “I have never seen our democracy so debased.”

He did not say when a court challenge would be lodged.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nigeria’s president is declared winner after bumpy vote

Nigerian President takes early lead amid vote-rigging claims

Explosions and delays mark Nigeria’s presidential election

Candidates rush back to capital as Nigeria delays presidential election


KEYWORDS

Atiku AbubakarElectionElectionsMuhammadu BuhariNigeriaPresident

More in this Section

Former lawyer claims Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump

Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes, army says

Trump and Kim near opening of second nuclear summit

Australian Cardinal George Pell to spend his first night in prison


Lifestyle

Style for all seasons: Invest in some high-quality items to evolve your wardrobe

Not about the looks as Bell X1 rock Cork

Steve Shelley: Banging a drum for Daydream

Gametech: Fortnite winner in for long haul

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »