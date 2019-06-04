Nigerian ambassador chosen as next UN General Assembly president

Members of the United Nations General Assembly have chosen the Nigerian ambassador to the world body as its next president.

They elected Tijjani Muhammad-Bande today to preside over the 74th UN session for one year, starting in September.

Congratulations to Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande of Nigeria, elected President of the 74th #UNGA session. My sincere appreciation to María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés for her outstanding work as @UN_PGA and her support for UN reform. pic.twitter.com/oH5DZ4ltmI — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 4, 2019

He is the second Nigerian president of the 193-member policy-making General Assembly.

Joseph Nanven Garba was president during the 1989-1990 session.

Mr Muhammad-Bande succeeds Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador.

The incoming president told General Assembly members that when the United Nations convenes in September, its highest priorities will include climate change, universal health coverage, gender equality and the eradication of poverty and hunger.

The 61-year-old career diplomat is a native of Zagga in north-west Nigeria and has a master’s degree in political science from Boston University.

- Press Association