NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Nigel Farage to stand in European Parliament elections next month

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 12:40 PM

Nigel Farage has announced that he will stand in the European Parliament elections next month for his new Brexit Party.

The former Ukip leader said he would not, after 25 years of “endeavour”, watch British politicians “roll us over” – as he warned of a “fightback”.

Mr Farage’s comments came after Theresa May said the British Government would begin “responsible preparations” for the UK to take part in the European Parliament elections on May 23 if her Withdrawal Agreement has not been ratified by then.

He told Sky News: “I’ll be leading the Brexit Party into those European elections as it now looks certain they will happen.

“Am I happy about it? No I’m not – actually I’ve got many other things in my life I’d like to do, I thought we’d won the Brexit battle but I’m not going to after 25 years of endeavour watch British politicians roll us over.

“This is the fightback and they’re going to be very surprised by what they get.”

READ MORE

Taoiseach: Brexit extension 'can't be another licence for more indecision'

Mr Farage also accused the British Prime Minister and parliamentarians of trying to “kill Brexit stone dead”.

“They have done it by endlessly kicking the can down the road but what they haven’t noticed is the growing anger in this country…

This is the fightback and they’re going to be very surprised by what they get

“I think Brexit will happen, I think the genie’s out the bottle, I just fear there are more battles to fight until we get there.”

The prominent Brexiteer led Ukip to a win in the popular vote at the 2014 European elections – but has failed to win a Westminster seat in seven attempts.

He quit Ukip in December, saying there is a “huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won’t be filled by Ukip”.

The Brexit Party was founded in January by Catherine Blaiklock, reportedly with Mr Farage’s full support.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Taoiseach: Brexit extension 'can't be another licence for more indecision'

The Brexit letter: What is Britain asking for and what might happen?

Theresa May requests Brexit extension until June 30

What’s next? Theresa May faces crucial week in Brexit battle

KEYWORDS

BrexitEUEuropean electionsEuropean ParliamentNigel Farage

More in this Section

Calls for unity as Nato marks 70th anniversary with Washington gathering

Algerian protesters who helped oust president to seek departure of other leaders

Alesha MacPhail killer launches appeal against prison sentence

JK Rowling’s former personal assistant ordered to repay thousands to author


Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch and Zoella: how internet influencers shot to literary stardom – with a very outdated view of women

Fontaines DC: Dublin city rockers

My neighbour is a leading light in the insurance game, even though he never played for Cork Con

Living the first year in the parent trap

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »