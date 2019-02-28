NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Nigel Farage to lead march on London to protest against ‘betrayal of Brexit’

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 04:24 PM

Nigel Farage is to lead a march from Sunderland to London by Leave campaigners who accuse the Government of “betraying the British people over Brexit”.

Organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign, the march will begin on March 16 and arrive in the capital on March 29 – the scheduled date of Brexit.

Theresa May’s announcement that she will offer MPs a vote on blocking a no-deal Brexit or extending negotiations mean it is no longer certain the Government will take the UK out of the EU that day.

Mr Farage said: “The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit.

“All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence.”

Departing from the first city to return a Leave vote on the night of June 23 2016, the march will visit towns including Hartlepool, Pontefract, Doncaster and Wellingborough on its way to London.

Different marchers are expected to take part in each leg of the route, leading to a mass rally in Parliament Square at its conclusion.

Leave Means Leave chairman John Longworth said: “The Westminster elite has had over two years to implement Brexit and instead has done everything in its power to prevent it.

“Despite 52% of voters choosing Brexit, only 24% of current UK MPs voted to leave.

“An extension of Article 50, thereby kicking the can further down the road, is completely unacceptable.”

- Press Association

