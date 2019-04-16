Nigel Farage ‘not the answer to anyone’s problem’, says Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn claimed Nigel Farage is not “serious” about the UK’s relationship with the rest of the world as the pair traded blows ahead of the European election battle.

The Labour leader said Mr Farage and his Brexit Party were “not the answer to anyone’s problem”.

But Mr Farage, who said he expects to “sweep the board” at the May 23 elections, questioned whether Mr Corbyn even understood his own policy on Brexit.

We have a major trading partnership with Europe and all Farage is offering is some kind of never-never-land, saying we'll walk away from everything

Mr Corbyn, on the campaign trail in north-west England, said: “Nigel Farage is not the answer to anyone’s problem.

“We have to have a relationship with Europe in or out of the EU.

“We have a major trading partnership with Europe and all Farage is offering is some kind of never-never-land, saying we’ll walk away from everything.

“Well, he should say that to those people whose jobs would be at risk in manufacturing industries and food processing industries. He should say that to those people who are really going to suffer as a result of this.

“We’re serious about having a trading relationship with Europe. We’re serious about our relationship with the rest of the world. I’m not sure he is.”

Asked whether the Brexit Party was a risk to Labour and Conservative in the European elections, he said: “We will fight the elections as a party that is committed to that relationship with Europe but above all it’s about uniting people however they voted in 2016, they’re suffering from austerity.”

Responding to the Labour leader’s comments, Mr Farage said Mr Corbyn’s plan to have a customs union with the EU after Brexit would leave the UK unable to strike trade deals.

“How is Jeremy Corbyn serious about our relationship with the rest of the world when he wants us to be in a customs union, and unable to do deals.

“Does he even understand this?”

This isn’t just about Brexit anymore, it’s about what kind of country we are. The two-party system must be broken apart for good. May 23rd will be a new future for British democracy. pic.twitter.com/kr4P1yBlDZ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 16, 2019

Earlier, in the European Parliament, Mr Farage predicted electoral success for the party he now leads after quitting Ukip.

“The Brexit Party will sweep the board in these elections,” he said.

And if a deal between Mr Corbyn and Theresa May meant the Withdrawal Agreement was passed by MPs and the European elections were not necessary, then the Brexit Party would win the next general election “because the betrayal will be so complete and utter”.

