Nigel Farage hit by milkshake during campaign walkabout

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Nigel Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

The Brexit Party leader became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Mr Farage was led away by security as a person was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs.

The politician had just given a short speech at the city’s Monument as part of a tour of the country ahead of polling day.

Last week, police apparently ordered a McDonald’s outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, the restaurant’s staff have said.

- Press Association

