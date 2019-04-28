Nicola Sturgeon to declare: It is time for Scotland to become independent

Nicola Sturgeon will today declare it is “time for Scotland to become independent”.

The Scottish First Minister will cite a recent poll, indicating support for independence has risen to 49%, as an argument for Theresa May’s Westminster Government to drop its opposition to a second referendum on the matter.

On Thursday, David Lidington, Mrs May's de facto deputy, dismissed the prospect of a fresh independence vote, saying: “We don’t see any evidence that there’s a demand from the people of Scotland for changing the decision they took in 2014.”

Should Scotland be an independent country? Yes - 49% No - 51% Highest Yes vote since Feb 2015https://t.co/t9rAfXYzuG pic.twitter.com/lO1zJwFZYt— YouGov (@YouGov) April 27, 2019

But after polling by YouGov showed support for Scotland leaving the UK had gone from 45% last summer to 49%, Ms Sturgeon will tell the SNP conference in Edinburgh the Tories are already being proved wrong.

Ms Sturgeon will address party activists just days after telling MSPs there should be a second independence referendum before the next Holyrood election in May 2021 – suggesting later that such a ballot could take place even if Brexit does not go ahead.

“It is time – time for Scotland to become independent,” the SNP leader will say in her keynote speech.

“The last three years have shown, beyond any doubt, that for Scotland the Westminster system is broken.

“Scotland needs the choice of a better future. Scotland needs an independent future.” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in front of a European flag at the SNP European Elections Campaign Conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And while she will say the “UK Government says it will block Scotland’s right to choose”, she will insist there is a mandate for a referendum from “not just one but two Scottish elections” which has also been endorsed by the Scottish Parliament.

Hitting out at Conservatives on the issue, she will say that while “their only friends in Parliament are the Democratic Unionist Party”, Mrs May and her party could “go down in history as the Undemocratic Unionist Party”.

The SNP leader will tell the conference: “On Thursday, they tried to justify their position by saying there was no upsurge in support for independence.

“Two days later the latest opinion poll was already proving them wrong.

European Parliament voting intention (Scotland) SNP - 40% Lab - 14% Brexit Party - 13% Con - 10% Green - 7% Lib Dem - 6% Change UK - 6% UKIP - 3%https://t.co/t9rAfXYzuG pic.twitter.com/UQGnZjRVWN — YouGov (@YouGov) April 27, 2019

“It shows support for independence already up. So our job now is to get it surging. And ensure that no Tory government can ever stand in the way of Scotland’s right to choose.”

- Press Association