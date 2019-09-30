News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Nicola Sturgeon should not be anywhere near Glasgow climate summit, Boris Johnson says

Nicola Sturgeon should not be anywhere near Glasgow climate summit, Boris Johnson says
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 10:21 AM

Boris Johnson has said he does not want Nicola Sturgeon “anywhere near” a global climate summit being held in Glasgow next year.

The UN COP26 meeting, taking place in December 2020, will gather world leaders in Glasgow to discuss action towards tackling climate change.

The British Prime Minister, speaking at a Scottish reception at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday, said the Scottish First Minister should not be included.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative Party conference being held at the Manchester Convention Centre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative Party conference being held at the Manchester Convention Centre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He also insisted that a union flag should be added to every policy and investment that the UK Government makes in Scotland.

“I tell you what we do – we make sure that with every policy we pursue, with every investment that we make in Scotland, we put a union flag on it,” Mr Johnson told Tory party supporters at the conference.

“Whether it’s investing in defence or whether it is, for instance, the COP 26 climate change summit which is going to be held next year.

“It’s going to be a great global summit, the leaders of the entire world will come to Glasgow and I don’t mind seeing a saltire or two on that summit, but I want to see the union flag.

“I don’t want to see Nicola Sturgeon anywhere near it because the Scottish nationalist party didn’t secure that summit in Glasgow, it was the United Kingdom Government.”

Mr Johnson also criticised the SNP over their record in government and said his party would “expose” their failures.

He said “Let’s expose the frauds of the SNP who go on, who bleat endlessly on, about their desire to smash up the oldest and most successful political union, political partnership, anywhere in the world simply to cover up their domestic failures – their high taxes, their inability to run a successful health or education system.

“Let’s expose them for the failures they are and, by the way, when we’ve got Brexit done, let’s remind them of the sheer incoherence of their policies to join the European Union.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted on Monday: “In supporting a catastrophic ‘no-deal’ Brexit the Scottish Tories are putting the demands of Boris Johnson ahead of the interests of the Scottish people … who voted overwhelmingly against any kind of Brexit.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor

Man charged over hit-and-run which left UK policeman critically injuredMan charged over hit-and-run which left UK policeman critically injured

Jeremy Corbyn says he would scrap ‘unmitigated disaster’ of Universal Credit in UKJeremy Corbyn says he would scrap ‘unmitigated disaster’ of Universal Credit in UK

Mother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK namedMother-of-three killed by pet dogs at home in the UK named

Boris JohnsonNicola SturgeonpoliticsTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Thai prime minister advises masks against Bangkok smogThai prime minister advises masks against Bangkok smog

Hong Kong upholds ban on march on China's National DayHong Kong upholds ban on march on China's National Day

Storm over Boris Johnson’s private life overshadows Tory conferenceStorm over Boris Johnson’s private life overshadows Tory conference

French and foreign dignitaries gather to pay tribute to ChiracFrench and foreign dignitaries gather to pay tribute to Chirac


Lifestyle

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »