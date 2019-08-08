Neymar rape case should be closed, say prosecutors

Brazilian prosecutors are recommending the investigation of footballer Neymar on a rape allegation be closed, saying there is a lack of evidence.
Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flavia Merlini and Estefania Paulin said they agree with a police decision not to bring charges. A judge will make the final decision.
Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police.
Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual. He is in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.
Police are still investigating whether Ms Trindade falsely reported a rape.
Ms Trindade has made her identity public in several interviews.
