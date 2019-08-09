News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Neymar rape case closed over lack of evidence

By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 06:48 AM

An investigation of rape against star footballer Neymar has ended after a Brazilian judge accepted the recommendation by prosecutors that it be closed over a lack of evidence.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police.

Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes issued an order closing the case late on Thursday after earlier in the day Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flavia Merlini and Estefania Paulin said they agreed with a July 30 decision by police not to bring charges.

Prosecutors recommended dropping the case against Neymar over a lack of evidence (Andre Penner/AP)

Neymar had denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual. He is in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

“We decided in favor of the closing of the case because there is no sufficient evidence,” Ms Merlini said at a news conference.

Ms Paulin said the model did not produce any of the evidence she claimed she had, including a video that allegedly proved the player attacked her.

Sao Paulo police are still investigating whether Ms Trindade falsely reported a rape.

Neymar is still under investigation in a cybercrime case connected to Ms Trindade’s allegations.

After the model offered the rape charges, he posted images and messages of the accuser without her authorisation in his social media channels, in possible violation of her online privacy.

The player, who also testified in that investigation in Rio de Janeiro, said the images were posted by his press team.

- Press Association

