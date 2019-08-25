News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Newlyweds killed in crash minutes after tying the knot

Newlyweds killed in crash minutes after tying the knot
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 07:35 AM

A newlywed couple still wearing their tuxedo and wedding dress have been killed in a crash just minutes after they got married.

Police in Orange, Texas, said Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, died after their car collided with a truck as they tried to leave the driveway of the courthouse where they had tied the knot.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by the same judge who married them.

“I’m talking five minutes. You may kiss the bride,” said Orange Police Captain Keith Longlois.

“The family was right behind them. They were all going out to go to wherever they were going to have their reception,” he said.

Mr Longlois said they were “childhood sweethearts” who decided to be married by a popular Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

He said the groom was driving when he tried to exit the driveway onto a five-lane highway.

A truck pulling a trailer carrying a heavy tractor slammed into their vehicle. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the truck was not identified but Mr Longlois said he was cooperating with the investigation and there was no sign of wrongdoing. Drug and alcohol tests would be conducted, he said.

“I had to sit there and watch my two babies die,” the mother of the groom, LaShawna Morgan, told the Beaumont Enterprise.

READ MORE

'A tragic and untimely loss': Irish man who died in New York was due to come home this weekend

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lightning strike at US golf event leaves six injuredLightning strike at US golf event leaves six injured

US state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrivalUS state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival

Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vapingIllinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping

'A tragic and untimely loss': Irish man who died in New York was due to come home this weekend'A tragic and untimely loss': Irish man who died in New York was due to come home this weekend

Harley MorganRhiannon BoudreauxTexasTOPIC: US

More in this Section

US state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrivalUS state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival

Johnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blameJohnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blame

Tusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal BrexitTusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal Brexit

Prince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey EpsteinPrince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey Epstein


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »