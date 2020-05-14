News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Newborn baby’s body found at recycling centre in England

By Press Association
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 10:26 PM

The death of a newborn baby girl is being investigated in England after her body was discovered at a recycling centre.

Suffolk Police officers were called to the Ipswich Road recycling centre in Needham Market, Suffolk, where she was found at 3pm on Thursday.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while an investigation is carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger has appealed to the mother of the baby to come forward and seek medical assistance at a hospital.

He said: “We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

“Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help.”

He added: “I am making a direct appeal to this baby’s mother.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of 14 May 2020.


