Newborn baby fighting for life after pregnant woman stabbed to death in London

A woman who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder probe in south London following what a senior detective described as a “horrific incident”.

The force said officers were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at an address in Croydon at around 3.30am on Saturday.

On arrival, a 26-year-old pregnant woman was found with stab injuries.

She died at the scene, where her baby was also delivered.

The newborn remains in hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, with the force stating officers “retain an open mind to any motive”.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: “This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill.

“Our sympathies go out to her devastated family. They are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

“A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time.

“At the forefront of our inquiries is understanding what exactly has led to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts.”

The force said the woman’s next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

