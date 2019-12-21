News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New Zealanders hand in 50,000 guns after assault weapon ban

New Zealanders hand in 50,000 guns after assault weapon ban
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 08:35 AM

New Zealand authorities have said their country will be a safer place after owners handed in more than 50,000 guns during a buyback programme following a ban on assault weapons.

The government banned the most lethal types of semi-automatic weapons less than a month after a gunman killed 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in March.

Police then launched a six-month programme to buy the newly banned weapons from owners.

The buyback ended at midnight on Friday, with gun collection events staying open late as police reported in a last-minute surge.

(Nick Perry/AP)
(Nick Perry/AP)

Provisional figures indicate 33,000 people handed in 51,000 guns, and another 5,000 weapons as part of a parallel amnesty in which owners could hand over any type of firearm without any questions being asked but without getting compensated.

Owners also modified another 2,700 guns to make them legally compliant, while police said they had seized a further 1,800 guns from gangs since March. Officers said they are also in the process of collecting another 1,600 weapons from gun dealers.

Police minister Stuart Nash told reporters on Saturday that criminals would find it harder to get their hands on assault weapons because they tended to steal them from lawful owners, but those weapons would now be out of circulation.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement thanked gun owners for doing the right thing. He acknowledged in a statement it had been “a difficult process for some people”.

Mr Nash and Mr Clement said the country is now safer than it was before the March attacks, but critics say the process was flawed and many owners have illegally stashed their firearms.

Nicole McKee, a spokeswoman for the advocacy group Council of Licensed Firearms Owners, said owners had kept about two-thirds of banned weapons because they had lost faith in the government and had not been offered adequate compensation.

“They never overcame being blamed by authorities for being somehow responsible for a heinous act of terrorism — something they would never do,” Ms McKee said in a statement.

The ban on assault weapons was strongly backed by legislators in a historic 119-1 vote after the mosque attacks. Legislators are considering further restrictions, including creating a register to track all guns.

Police figures indicate the government paid just over 100 million New Zealand dollars (£50 million) to compensate owners during the buyback.

GunsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

One in six prostate cancer deaths ‘could be prevented with targeted screening’One in six prostate cancer deaths ‘could be prevented with targeted screening’

Passenger injured as Carnival cruise ships collide at Mexican resortPassenger injured as Carnival cruise ships collide at Mexican resort

Second security officer dies after shooting in MoscowSecond security officer dies after shooting in Moscow

‘Huge step’ as US suspect charged over Harry Dunn death in the UK‘Huge step’ as US suspect charged over Harry Dunn death in the UK


Lifestyle

Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »