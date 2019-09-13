News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killings

New Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killings
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 08:34 AM

Six months after a gunman killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques, New Zealand’s government is planning further restrictions to gun ownership.

A bill introduced to Parliament on Friday would create a register to track all the guns in the country and require gun owners to renew their licences every five years instead of every 10.

It would also place new responsibilities on doctors to notify police if they had concerns over a gun owner’s mental health.

The government hopes the legislation will be approved by the end of the year.

In April, New Zealand rushed through legislation to ban assault weapons such as AR-15 style rifles.

What these changes do is recognise that actually there's a real responsibility that comes with gun ownership

The government has launched a buyback scheme to compensate gun owners for the outlawed semi-automatics, and has so far collected about 19,000 weapons and 70,000 parts. The gun buyback and a parallel gun amnesty will continue until December.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Christchurch the focus remained on preventing another attack like the one on March 15. She said the attack exposed weaknesses in gun laws, which the government was fixing.

“We absolutely recognise there is a legitimate need in our communities to be able to access guns, particularly our rural community,” Ms Ardern said.

“But what these changes do is recognise that actually there’s a real responsibility that comes with gun ownership.

“Owning a firearm is a privilege not a right,” she added.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian white supremacist, has pleaded not guilty to terrorism, murder and attempted murder charges following the March attacks. He remains in jail ahead of his trial.

The judge in the case this week agreed to a request by prosecutors to delay the start of the trial by a month until next June to avoid a clash with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Judge Cameron Mander noted that many of the witnesses are Muslim and that defence lawyers had not objected to the delay.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Joe Biden in the firing line as Democratic candidates debate on TV

More on this topic

Six people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand homeSix people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand home

New Zealand mosque shooting video sharer jailedNew Zealand mosque shooting video sharer jailed

Brodie Retallick signs new All Blacks deal that includes sabbaticalBrodie Retallick signs new All Blacks deal that includes sabbatical

New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern gets engaged to long-term partnerNew Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern gets engaged to long-term partner

Christchurch mosquegun controlJacinda ArdernTOPIC: New Zealand

More in this Section

Facebook sanction for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu under hate speech rulesFacebook sanction for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu under hate speech rules

Johnson denies lying to Queen about suspension of UK ParliamentJohnson denies lying to Queen about suspension of UK Parliament

Baby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester riverBaby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester river

Strong press reaction to Scottish court’s prorogation rulingStrong press reaction to Scottish court’s prorogation ruling


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork for ages...Ask Audrey: She said, I’d make more money selling majorette outfits in Scoil Mhuire

Ronan Holohan: Managing director Millimetre DesignDesign/Life: Ronan Holohan talks creativity without limitations

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »