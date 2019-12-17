News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New Zealand names final two people not found after volcano eruption

New Zealand names final two people not found after volcano eruption
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:32 AM

An Australian teenager and a New Zealand tour guide are the two people whose bodies have not been found after last week’s volcanic eruption in New Zealand  that killed 18 people.

New Zealand police said the bodies of Winona Langford, 17, of Sydney and New Zealander Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, have yet to be accounted for.

Authorities believe both bodies are in the waters around White Island, but harsh conditions on Tuesday forced an abandonment of the search for a second straight day.

Inclement weather struck the Bay of Plenty, where White Island is located, and a water-based search has been ruled out due to the forecast of storms.

I don't think any one of us can begin to imagine what those families are facing in the coming weeks and months

Ms Langford’s parents, Anthony and Kristine Langford, died in the eruption, while her brother, Jesse Langford, survived with severe burns and is being treated in a Sydney hospital.

In a previously released statement from the Langford family, Anthony and Kristine were described as “loving parents.”

“They will be greatly missed by all who knew them,” the statement said.

New Zealand police also released the names of three more people who died in the eruption: Australians Richard Elzer, 32, and Julie Richards, 47, and Sydney-based US citizen Barbara Hollander, 49.

Of the 47 people on White Island on December 9 when it erupted, 24 were Australian citizens and four others were residents of Australia.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the trauma had taken a toll on the families of the victims.

“I don’t think any one of us can begin to imagine what those families are facing in the coming weeks and months,” an emotional Ms Payne told reporters. “Here in places like Auckland, in Sydney, we’re surrounded by Christmas and celebration, but they face tragedy and devastation.”

“Our hearts and thoughts are with them every step of the way,” she added.

Military specialists recovered six bodies last Friday from White Island, which remains at risk of erupting again.

Scientists have warned that the island, which is the exposed tip of a mostly undersea volcano, is highly volatile, and has been venting steam and mud regularly.

Survivors are being treated in hospitals across New Zealand and Australia.

Specialist medical teams from Australia, Britain and the United States have assisted in New Zealand.

More on this topic

New Zealand observes silence one week after volcano killed 18New Zealand observes silence one week after volcano killed 18

First volcano victim named as teams hope to recover remaining bodiesFirst volcano victim named as teams hope to recover remaining bodies

New Zealand experts recover six bodies from toxic island after volcano eruptionNew Zealand experts recover six bodies from toxic island after volcano eruption

Officials begin recovery of bodies left on White Island following eruptionOfficials begin recovery of bodies left on White Island following eruption

New ZealandVolcanoWhite IslandTOPIC: New Zealand

More in this Section

Johnson to legislate to block further Brexit delayJohnson to legislate to block further Brexit delay

Tool aims to give clearer picture on life expectancy for dementia patientsTool aims to give clearer picture on life expectancy for dementia patients

Eating chillies regularly ‘reduces risk of death from a heart attack’Eating chillies regularly ‘reduces risk of death from a heart attack’

Mayor Sadiq Khan ‘focused on delivering for Londoners’ amid Labour leader raceMayor Sadiq Khan ‘focused on delivering for Londoners’ amid Labour leader race


Lifestyle

The support of charity gift collections, from shoeboxes to Bóthar’s sheep, comes from this desire to use the extra that some of us have to help those who need it.Making Cents: Thinking of charities at Christmas

He’s made his list and he’s checked it twice, but maybe Santa Claus should be considering whether plastic toys are naughty or nice, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Maybe Santa should consider what his toys are really made of

There's something under the tree for all kinds of podcast listeners, young and old, this Christmas.Podcast Corner: Let Robbie entertain you on new podcast

Helen O’Callaghan hears how children’s charity helps familiesHow Christmas is made special for the children at LauraLynn hospice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »