News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New Zealand MP, 25, sparks uproar as she uses ‘OK, boomer’ put-down in parliament

New Zealand MP, 25, sparks uproar as she uses ‘OK, boomer’ put-down in parliament
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 07:17 PM

An MP in New Zealand has sparked conversation on social media by responding to an apparent heckle with the phrase “OK, boomer”.

Chloe Swarbrick, 25, is an MP for the Green Party in New Zealand, and appeared to be interrupted during a speech on climate at the New Zealand parliament.

Without missing a beat, Ms Swarbrick raised a hand and retorted, “OK, boomer” before continuing to talk about climate.

“OK, boomer” is a derogatory retort used against the baby boomer generation, or those considered out of touch.

The phrase has become popular on social media in 2019, while meme website knowyourmeme.com said the earliest instances of its use on Twitter are traceable to April 2018.

Ms Swarbrick’s utterance of the saying was widely reacted to on social media, with one Twitter user writing: “Chloe Swarbrick said ‘ok boomer’ in Parliament sometimes true love hits you from Parliament TV.”

But not everybody was amused, as Ms Swarbrick noted on Facebook afterwards.

READ MORE

Resident of refugee camp stabs tourists at archaeological site in Jordan

“Today I have learnt that responding succinctly and in perfect jest to somebody heckling you about *your age* as you speak about the impact of climate change on *your generation* with the literal title of their generation makes some people very mad,” she wrote.

“So I guess millennials ruined humour. That, or we just need to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and abstain from avocados. That’s the joke.”

While it is unclear whether or not the phrase has been used in New Zealand’s parliament before now, Parliament TV was certainly caught off-guard, initially captioning the utterance as “OK, Berma.”

“We apologise for the error, and have updated the captions accordingly,” @NZParliament tweeted.

“Clearly we need to start doing all-office meme briefings.”

READ MORE

Trump impeachment hearings to be held in public next week

More on this topic

New Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killingsNew Zealand plans to further restrict gun ownership after mosque killings

Six people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand homeSix people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand home

New Zealand mosque shooting video sharer jailedNew Zealand mosque shooting video sharer jailed

Brodie Retallick signs new All Blacks deal that includes sabbaticalBrodie Retallick signs new All Blacks deal that includes sabbatical

BoomerChloe SwarbrickNew ZealandParliamentTOPIC: New Zealand

More in this Section

UK Election: Green Party vows to make 2019 the ‘climate election’UK Election: Green Party vows to make 2019 the ‘climate election’

Farage labels concept of ‘Workington man’ patronising cobblersFarage labels concept of ‘Workington man’ patronising cobblers

Boris Johnson reveals details of private conversations with QueenBoris Johnson reveals details of private conversations with Queen

‘Cruel, brutal and vicious’: English father jailed for life for murdering baby girl‘Cruel, brutal and vicious’: English father jailed for life for murdering baby girl


Lifestyle

Cork illustrator Sean Fitzgerald drew inspiration from his Donegal base for his impressive book of Celtic tales, writes Marjorie BrennanMixing myths and reality: Cork's Sean Fitzgerald releases impressive illustrated book of Celtic tales

Remember, a child who is resilient is not immune to stress, but rather is a child that can manage that stress, writes Richard HoganA child that can manage stress well is a resilient child

Simply put, that it isn’t all about her. This past week was my birthday and it started well. My hubby and daughter, Joan, made me my favourite breakfast, pancakes, and I opened my presents, writes Alison Curtis.Teachable moment: It’s my birthday and I’ll walk if I want to!

Cutting back on Fast Fashion, carpooling and eating her mum’s homegrown veg are some of the ways TG4 presenter Máire Treasa ní Dhubhghaill is playing her part for the planet as mother to little Aela, writes Ellie O’ByrneParents for the Planet: ‘Cycling is exercise — and really enjoyable’ says Máire Treasa ní Dhubhghaill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »