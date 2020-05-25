News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New Zealand leader continues TV interview during earthquake

New Zealand leader continues TV interview during earthquake
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 04:10 AM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview on Monday morning.

She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital, Wellington.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she said, looking up and around the room.

“But, um, if you see things moving behind me.”

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is sometimes called the Shaky Isles for its frequent quakes.

Ms Ardern waves to continue to speak after the shaking stopped (Newshub via AP)
Ms Ardern waves to continue to speak after the shaking stopped (Newshub via AP)

Monday’s magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles northeast of Wellington, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before 8 am and was felt by thousands of New Zealanders who were getting ready to start their work weeks.

It was strong enough to rattle food from shelves and stop train services.

But there were no reports of major damage or injuries.

Ms Ardern continued on with her interview, telling the host the shaking had stopped.

“We’re fine Ryan,” she said. “I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place.”

A 2011 quake in the city of Christchurch killed 185 people and destroyed much of the downtown area. The city is continuing to rebuild.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

EarthquakeJacinda ArdernNew ZealandTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Netanyahu heads to court as first sitting Israeli PM on trialNetanyahu heads to court as first sitting Israeli PM on trial

Muslims celebrate Eid amid curfews and virus fearsMuslims celebrate Eid amid curfews and virus fears

'Dominic Cummings must go' - Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to sack his top adviser'Dominic Cummings must go' - Tory MP calls on Boris Johnson to sack his top adviser

Virgin Orbit set for first test flight of LauncherOne vehicleVirgin Orbit set for first test flight of LauncherOne vehicle


Lifestyle

Last week, I wrote about 'small is beautiful' as a key to an improved environment for all living things after this Covid crisis is finally over. As I wrote, I saw, in the mind's eye, the village where I live in west Cork and from which my wife and I are temporarily exiled.Damien Enright: Community spirit can ensure we pull through - together

Fifty years ago, a fox was spotted in Dublin’s St. Stephen’s Green. The unfortunate animal was chased by local ‘gurriers’. It took refuge in a tree but was promptly stoned to death.Richard Collins: Wildlife taking back the streets of our cities

The north pier on Cape Clear has been eerily quiet these last few months as no visitors disembark. The ferry is not unloading boatloads of tourists from Baltimore, 45 minutes away, or from Schull, as it would normally.The Islands of Ireland: Cape Clear tells its side of the story

If the Donegal postman and amateur weather forecaster has it right, we could be in for water shortages in the coming months. Michael Gallagher, who predicted the scorching summer of 2018 and the 2010 freeze-up, says we’ll have a ‘lovely’ summer.Donal Hickey: Demand for water to soar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »