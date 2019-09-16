New York prosecutors subpoena Trump tax returns

New York City prosecutors have subpoenaed Donald Trump’s tax returns.

A source told the Associated Press the office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr sent a subpoena to accounting firm Mazars USA seeking eight years of the president’s personal and business returns.

Mr Vance is a Democrat. He previously subpoenaed the Trump Organisation for records related to hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Mazars USA said in a statement that it will “fully comply with its legal obligations”.

The firm added that professional rules bar it from commenting on work it does for clients.

- Press Association