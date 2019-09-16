News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New York prosecutors subpoena Trump tax returns

New York prosecutors subpoena Trump tax returns
By Press Association
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 09:21 PM

New York City prosecutors have subpoenaed Donald Trump’s tax returns.

A source told the Associated Press the office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr sent a subpoena to accounting firm Mazars USA seeking eight years of the president’s personal and business returns.

Mr Vance is a Democrat. He previously subpoenaed the Trump Organisation for records related to hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Mazars USA said in a statement that it will “fully comply with its legal obligations”.

The firm added that professional rules bar it from commenting on work it does for clients.

- Press Association

More on this topic

US ‘locked and loaded’ to respond to attack on Saudis, Trump saysUS ‘locked and loaded’ to respond to attack on Saudis, Trump says

Trump backs US-Israeli defence treaty ahead of key electionsTrump backs US-Israeli defence treaty ahead of key elections

Joe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debateJoe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debate

WATCH: 'She's got a son' - Donald Trump refers to his child with First Lady Melania TrumpWATCH: 'She's got a son' - Donald Trump refers to his child with First Lady Melania Trump

Donald TrumpTaxesTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

How can the UK Government deliver Brexit on October 31 and comply with the law?How can the UK Government deliver Brexit on October 31 and comply with the law?

Iran arms likely used in oil attack – Saudi militaryIran arms likely used in oil attack – Saudi military

'Deeply sorry': Cameron ‘haunted’ by EU referendum decision'Deeply sorry': Cameron ‘haunted’ by EU referendum decision

'Your people, our people, count on you': EU steps up demands for Boris Johnson to come up with Brexit proposals'Your people, our people, count on you': EU steps up demands for Boris Johnson to come up with Brexit proposals


Lifestyle

Make-up artist Terry Barber reveals the secret to pulling off the bold lip look.This is how to make black lipstick work in real life, according to a catwalk make-up pro

Off to the Japan? After a trip to Tokyo, Ella Walker outlines the best things to eat between matches.These are the dishes to try if you’re going to Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup

It still surprises me as I am achingly private and do not enjoy being at the centre of attention.This Much I Know: Actor Aislin McGuckin

Bride Geraldine O’Donovan felt as wonderful as she looked on her big day — knowing she was supporting a cause close to her heart as she donned her wedding gown.Wedding on the Week: Supporting a cause close to their hearts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »