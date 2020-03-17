News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New York considering a ‘shelter-in-place’ order

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 07:18 PM

New York City residents should be prepared for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order within days, Mayor Bill de Blasio says.

Mr De Blasio said no decision had been made yet, but he wants city and state officials to make a decision within 48 hours, given the fast spread of the coronavirus.

“New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter in place order,” Mr de Blasio said at a news briefing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier on Tuesday he had no interest in imposing local quarantines, but he stopped short of ruling it out.

Mr Cuomo said that more restrictions on business would come first and that a quarantine would have to be at least statewide.

Mr Cuomo said that citywide quarantines would only encourage people to stay with friends or relatives outside the zone, making transmission problems worse.

Officials in six San Francisco Bay-area counties issued a “shelter-in-place” order that went into effect on Tuesday, requiring nearly seven million residents to stay inside and venture out only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks.

