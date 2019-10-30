News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

New York City to vote on banning foie gras

New York City to vote on banning foie gras
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 07:58 AM

Foie gras is set to be taken off the menu in New York City.

City council members on Wednesday are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops.

A majority of council members have signed on to the bill, which also has the support of animal welfare advocates and other critics who say producing it involved force-feeding a bird by sticking a tube down its throat.

But businesses say it could mean trouble for farms outside the city that are premier US producers of the French delicacy.

The bill would impose a $1,000 (€899) fine and up to one year behind bars on any restaurateur or grocery store owner who sells foie gras.

New York City would not be the first place in the United States to ban the food, California took a similar measure in 2012 while Chicago banned foie gras in 2006 but the ordinance was repealed two years later.

Other animal-friendly bills are also expected to be approved at Wednesday’s meeting, including a bill prohibiting carriage horses from working in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32C) and a ban on the sale, capture or possession of pigeons.

READ MORE

Two men still in custody following €3.2m drug seizure

Foie GrasNew York City

More in this Section

Grenfell: Johnson hopes report will bring ‘some measure of comfort’ to those affectedGrenfell: Johnson hopes report will bring ‘some measure of comfort’ to those affected

Utilities equipment probably sparked California fires, companies sayUtilities equipment probably sparked California fires, companies say

Johnson tells Tories to prepare for ‘tough’ election campaignJohnson tells Tories to prepare for ‘tough’ election campaign

Switch to ‘green’ inhalers could cut emissions and NHS drug costs – studySwitch to ‘green’ inhalers could cut emissions and NHS drug costs – study


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »